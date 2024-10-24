"Seat-Sharing Differences Not Dispute": Thackeray Sena Leader On INDIA Bloc

NDTV spoke to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and senior leader Arvind Sawant

Differences over seat-sharing cannot be considered disputes, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant told NDTV today, stressing that there is no rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi or INDIA alliance as it gears up for the significant Assembly election in Maharashtra.

"When you have an alliance of so many parties, it cannot be treated as a dispute, every party will try to get (the best deal) that we want to contest this, there is a difference of opinion, but no dispute," the former Union Minister said during a rally in support of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, who filed his nomination papers from Mumbai's Worli seat this afternoon.

Maharashtra's political landscape has completely changed between the 2019 state polls and the upcoming election. In 2019, the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance scored a thumping victory. The alliance fell through due to a disagreement over rotational chief ministership. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray then tied up with Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Congress to form the government. This government was toppled two years later due to a mutiny led by Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who then became Chief Minister with BJP's support. The Sena split and the NCP followed. Currently, the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP are part of the ruling coalition. They are up against the alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

The Sena (UBT) yesterday released its first list of 65 candidates. The Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP are yet to announce their picks and the BJP and its allies have claimed there is trouble in the alliance. State Congress chief Nana Patole has, however, said the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies have reached an agreement and all three partners will contest 85 seats each.

Asked how different this election is, Mr Sawant replied, "Every election is different. Every match you play, you have different ground and pitches. (It's the same) here also."

The two-time MP said he was confident of his party's victory in this election. "People know the sellouts and those standing firmly for Maharashtra and Mumbai. So we are not bothered," he said.

On the Worli contest, he said Aaditya Thackeray was the only loyal candidate for the seat. "The way Aaditya Thackeray has exposed all the corruption in Mumbai civic body, he has saved the people's money. People love this. He is the man," he said.

Asked if he had a message for the Mahayuti alliance of BJP-Sena-NCP, he replied, "You are most corrupt, you should be thrown out."

Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters took part in a massive rally to accompany the junior Thackeray for the filing of his nomination papers. Speaking to NDTV, the 34-year-old said, "We are here for the best wishes of the people and to win the election."

Aaditya Thackeray won the Worli seat in the 2019 election and served as a state minister before his father's government was toppled.

Maharashtra votes on November 20 and the counting is on November 23.