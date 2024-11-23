'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai': PM's Swipe At Defeated Alliance MVA In Maharashtra

PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda arrive at the BJP headquarters in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the Mahayuti alliance for the historic sweep of Maharashtra, and warned those who in the pursuit of "opportunistic politics" lose sight of their core values.

At the BJP headquarters in Delhi where hundreds of supporters had arrived to celebrate the Maharashtra win, PM Modi referred to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance as something that was stitched at the last minute for selfish reasons.

"The people of Maharashtra have stopped the conspiracy hatched by the Congress and their friends. Maharashtra has given a verdict - ek hai toh safe hai is India's mantra," PM Modi said, alluding to the need for a stable and safe government with no vested interests pulling it in all directions.

PM Modi said the Congress can no longer win elections on its own, and whenever it loses, the party drags others down as it sinks, referring to the numbers in Maharashtra.

"The Congress is all about the family. No matter how much hard work a party worker puts in, the family will take all credit. There are many senior citizens who have seen the old Congress. They are searching for it today," PM Modi said.

The Mahayuti or the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 236 of the 288 assembly seats, while the MVA comprising the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party managed to get only 48 seats.

In Jharkhand, however, the NDA could not breach the INDIA fortress held by Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

