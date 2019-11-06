Maharashtra Government Formation: 'No Need For Fresh Talks' With BJP, Says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

The deadline for government formation in Maharashtra around 72 hours away, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a beeline for Nagpur to meet Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the BJP's ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Since the assembly election votes were counted on October 24, the BJP and the Sena have been eyeball to eyeball over the latter's demand for a 50:50 power share, that translates to half the ministerial berths and a rotational system for the Chief Minister's post. Neither has been ready for a climbdown. The Sena has asserted that though it accepted the BJP's conditions in 2014, it would not "blink first" this time.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BJP said its door was "open 24 hours" to discuss a formula with the Shiv Sena. But the party also underscored that it would form a government under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The BJP says it has the support of 115 MLAs. The Sena which won 56 seats, says it has the support of 63 along with independents but its chances of working out an arrangement with the Congress-Sharad Pawar alliance looks bleak, with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi reportedly ruling out such a possibility.

Here are the live updates on Maharashtra government formation