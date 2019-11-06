Maharashtra Government Formation: "No Need For Fresh Talks" With BJP, Says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

The Sena has asserted that though it accepted the BJP's conditions in 2014, it would not "blink first" this time.

Updated: November 06, 2019 10:45 IST
Devendra Fadnavis went to Nagpur to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The deadline for government formation in Maharashtra around 72 hours away, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a beeline for Nagpur to meet Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the BJP's ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Since the assembly election votes were counted on October 24, the BJP and the Sena have been eyeball to eyeball over the latter's demand for a 50:50 power share, that translates to half the ministerial berths and a rotational system for the Chief Minister's post. Neither has been ready for a climbdown. The Sena has asserted that though it accepted the BJP's conditions in 2014, it would not "blink first" this time.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BJP said its door was "open 24 hours" to discuss a formula with the Shiv Sena. But the party also underscored that it would form a government under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The BJP says it has the support of 115 MLAs. The Sena which won 56 seats, says it has the support of 63 along with independents but its chances of working out an arrangement with the Congress-Sharad Pawar alliance looks bleak, with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi reportedly ruling out such a possibility.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena, in Mumbai: We'll only have discussions on the proposal that we had agreed on before the assembly polls. No new proposals will be exchanged now. BJP and Shiv Sena had an agreement on the post of Chief Minister before elections and then only we moved ahead for an alliance for elections.

Over the weekend, a Sena leader wrote to Mohan Bhagwat, asking him to intervene and resolve the deadlock, since the BJP was not following "coalition dharma".  Kishore Tiwari, a farmers' rights activist, even suggested that senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, be made part of negotiations to resolve the crisis.

