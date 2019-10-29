"There Was No 50:50 Formula": Devendra Fadnavis Refutes Shiv Sena

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis today said that he was confident of being the chief minister for the next five years amid growing tension with Shiv Sena over power-sharing in Maharashtra after the allies won a majority in last week's assembly elections. Mr Fadnavis also said that the BJP did not have any agreement with the Sena for a 50:50 arrangement for rotational chief ministership; the Sena insists it was agreed upon before the national elections.

"There was no formula to split the chief minister's post... we have given no such formula," Mr Fadnavis said.