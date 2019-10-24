Maharashtra Election Result 2019: Rohini Khadse, Daughter Of BJP Leader Eknath Khadse, Leads In Muktainagar

Maharashtra Election Result 2019: Eknath Khadse's daughter, Rohini Khadse, contests the Muktainagar seat

Rohini Khadse, the daughter of senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse, is leading in the Muktainagar constituency as votes are being counted in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election. The BJP had opted to field Ms Khadse from the seat in the Jalgaon district of the state to placate her father after he, along with other senior leaders of the party, was denied a ticket because of allegations of abetting corruption and impropriety in a slum redevelopment project.

Rohini Khadse, 36, is leading Chandrakant Nimba Patil, an independent candidate. The seat is currently held by her father who beat Mr Patil, who was then with the Shiv Sena, in the last election.

Eknath Khadse was among several BJP leaders, including Vinod Tawde, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, both of whom are ministers in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' cabinet, not given tickets because of corruption allegations against them. Mr Khadse resigned as Revenue Minister in 2016.

The BJP is contesting the Maharashtra Assembly election in an alliance with long-term partner Shiv Sena, with which it has had a roller-coaster relationship over the last five years. The two parties contested the 2014 polls separately but neither won a majority. The BJP formed the government with post-poll support from the Sena, which has since been a vocal critic of Chief Minister Fadnavis's government in the state and the BJP-led government at the centre.

Polling for 288 seats in Maharashtra took place on October 21.

With input from PTI

