'Women Angry With Step-Brothers': Eknath Shinde Scorns Congress Promise

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says he is confident that the people will push the ruling alliance Mahayuthi to victory with a "thumping" majority in approval of their work over the last two-and-half years. The Congress's promises - the upgraded versions or the old, has convinced no one, he said.

"Who would trust them? They once promised free electricity but the power bills were back once the election was over. We have given people zero bill," he said in an exclusive interview with NDTV.

The Opposition alliance, he said, has nothing. Whatever they are promising is "false".

"They have betrayed the people. Promised them money and then reneged, and said the Centre will pay. Their chief said they will pay khat khata khat, but didn't. We paid. We paid for five straight weeks for the Ladli Behen scheme. Because the model code would have been put in place in November, we even made an advance payment. That's why they are so against it. They know the Ladli Behen scheme would send them packing," he said.

The BJP is banking massively on its welfare schemes - spearheaded by Ladli Behen - in this election.

"Our dear sisters are very excited. They are already angry with the step-brothers as they have done wrong. They have gone to court, complained about the scheme and tried to stop it. So the sisters are very upset," Mr Shinde said.

But altogether, scenario looks better for the NDA because "We have something for everyone, be it the women, the youth, senior citizens or farmers," Mr Shinde said.