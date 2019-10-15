Maharashtra Election 2019: Yogi Adityanath Takes 'Nagpur' Jibe At Imran Khan

Yogi Adityanath was addressing a rally in Lonavla in Pune (File)

Campaigning for the BJP for the Maharashtra assembly election, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for scrapping special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Pakistan was now scared of ''Nagpur'', where the headquarters of the BJP's ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is located.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is invoking the name of ''Nagpur'' is in a way good because "taking the name of God gives salvation to the person".

He said Pakistan has now understood after India's response that using a nuclear bomb will finish it forever.

Addressing a public rally in Lonavla in Pune district in support of BJP candidate Sanjay Bhegde, Yogi Adityanath said that by nullifying Article 370, PM Modi turned the idea of "One nation, great nation" into reality.

"Kashmir, which is called as paradise on the Earth, turned into hell under Article 370. Terrorists used to kill innocent civilians and Indian soldiers," he said.

"The idea of 'one nation, great nation' became a reality because of Narendra Modi and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah. With this decision, the final nail was put in the coffin of terrorism. The move has sent the message that terrorism has no place in India," he said.

Yogi Adityanath said the Fadnavis government broke the back of crime in the state.

"There was time when goons of the ''D'' (Dawood Ibrahim) gang used to extort money; bomb blasts occurred, but in the last five years all these elements have disappeared and a secure atmosphere prevailed in Maharashtra," he said.

The assembly polls are scheduled to be held on October 21. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.

