Maharashtra Election 2019: Indira Gandhi Never Sought Votes In Army's Name: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former prime minister Indira Gandhi never sought votes in the name of the army. He was addressing a poll rally in Balapur, Maharashtra.

"The Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, campaigned on the issue of national security in the Lok Sabha polls (held earlier this year)," Mr Pawar told the gathering, referring to the Pulwama terror attack.

The Air Force had given a "befitting reply" to the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack, but PM Modi sought votes in the name of the valour shown by the security forces, he said.

"I remember when India and Pakistan had fought (in 1971). Indira Gandhi was the prime minister then. She not only won the war (for India) and created history, but also changed the world's geography.

"Pakistan was divided into two parts, leading to the creation of a new country called Bangladesh. But Indira Gandhi never sought votes in the name of the valour shown by the Army," he said.

Mr Pawar, a former Congressman, further said Indira Gandhi was clear in her mind that the entire country had backed the Army during the war and hence she never politicised the issue.

"The Air Force's action helped the country after Pulwama. But wherever Modi Saheb went (after the air strike), he said 'we did it'. At one place, he had said that 'ghus ke maroonga' (will barge in and hit).

"It is the Army or Air Force that takes the action and these people, sitting in Delhi, will say 'ghus ke maroonga'," Mr Pawar said.

