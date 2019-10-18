Maharashtra Election 2019: Delhi Governance Model Will Be Replicated In Maharashtra: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said initiatives would be replicated in Maharashtra to better peoples' fortunes (File)

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his state's development model would be implemented in Maharashtra if it is elected to power in the October 21 Assembly polls.

Speaking at a rally in Brahmapuri, around 90 kilometres away from Maharashtra's Chandrapur, Mr Kejriwal said Delhi was developing on all fronts because AAP had given "corruption-free administration".

"We are providing free electricity upto 200 units per month, and 20,000 litres of water per person annually. We improved the education system and standard of government schools, and they are now better than the ones operated by the private sector," he said.

He said such initiatives would be replicated in Maharashtra to better the fortunes of its people.

