Maharashtra Drought: IAS, IPS Officers to Donate One Day's Salary To Aid Farmers

As parts of Maharashtra reel under severe water shortage and drought, farmers in the state have come under significant economic hardship.

Now, senior IAS and IPS officers of the state have come together to extend support to the distressed farmers. The officers will donate one day's salary for October 2026 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The state's Relief and Rehabilitation Department officially declared 305 talukas as drought-affected on 14 October 2026.

The government has also announced several important concessions to provide relief to farmers in these 305 drought-affected talukas.

Under this:

Farmers in the affected areas will be granted complete exemption from land revenue.

Their crop loans will be restructured.

All types of agricultural loan recovery have been immediately halted.

Special concessions will be provided for existing electricity bills of agricultural pumps.

The examination fees for students from drought-affected areas will also be waived, ensuring that economic stress does not adversely affect children's education.

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Meanwhile, the organisation of officials has submitted an official letter to the state government regarding the deposit of their one day's salary into the drought relief fund.

On the other hand, elected representatives have also begun contributing to this relief effort.

Shekhar Nikam, the MLA from the Chiplun-Sangameshwar constituency, has handed over a cheque for his one month's basic salary to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

Additionally, MLA Rohit Pawar has urged the government to provide immediate direct financial assistance of at least Rs 50,000 per hectare to drought-affected farmers and Rs 25,000 to agricultural labourers.