Of 76 Delta+ Covid Cases In Maharashtra, 10 Had Taken Both Vaccine Doses

Overall, the number of daisly Covid cases has been under control in most parts of the state.

The number of cases with the Delta Plus variant of the disease has reached 76, data released today showed. Of these, 10 had received both doses of one of the Covid vaccines and 12 the first, the government has said.

Overall, 10 new cases of highly infectious Delta Plus variant were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the data released today by the state.

Of the 13 known strains of the Delta Plus variant, Maharashtra has till now reported three -- Ay.1, Ay.2, and Ay.3.

Five deaths of Covid patients with the Delta Plus variant have been reported till now, including one from the capital Mumbai. Of these, two were fully vaccinated.

The overall number of daily Covid cases has been under control in most parts of the state, officials said. There are, however, some districts -- Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, and Ratnagiri -- which are under surveillance as they are still adding many cases.

The state reported around 4,800 new cases in all yesterday, with 130 deaths.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, delivering his annual Independence Day address yesterday, asked people to stay cautious. He warned that if the numbers spike again, the government could reimpose a lockdown.

"Just yesterday, we achieved a milestone of vaccinating 9.5 lakh citizens on a single day," he said. "But the threat is far from over. New strains of the virus are being detected in other countries...we have to take care that the threat doesn't hit us."

Maharashtra is the worst Covid-affected state in the country with over 1.35 lakh fatalities till now and nearly 64 lakh cases reported -- around 4,800 on Sunday alone.