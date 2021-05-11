Maharashtra, Delhi, UP Show Decline In Daily Covid Cases: Centre

The WHO has labelled the Covid variant spreading in India as a "variant of concern" (File)

Maharashtra, the country's financial capital, Delhi, the national capital, and Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, were the worst Covid-hit regions but have shown a continuous decline in the daily COVID-19 cases, said the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

It also mentioned that daily cases were on a decline in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Telangana, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The national positivity rate stands at 21 per cent, said the Ministry.

The Union government is in discussion with states to contain the spread of COVID-19, said Health Ministry spokesperson Lav Agarwal.

Last week the Supreme Court praised Mumbai's response to the spread of Covid-19, proposing that the Mumbai model be replicated in Delhi.

In late April, Maharashtra announced a series of restrictions - titled "Break the Chain" - to combat the deadly spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

Mumbai on Monday recorded a steep drop in new COVID-19 cases at 1,794, the lowest single-day count in nearly two months.

The state is considering looking at the possibility of importing vaccines directly for the use of citizens in Mumbai, state minister Aaditya Thackeray told NDTV on Monday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain confirmed today that while the second wave of Covid is still very much on, the national capital is past the peak and the number of cases and the positivity rate are both on their way down.

The minister added that they are not going to drop their guard as the infection rate has to fall below five per cent and the Covid cases should be below three or four thousand.

Delhi, which is in its fourth week of lockdown, has recorded 12,481 COVID-19 cases and 347 deaths over the last 24 hours, the positivity rate has dropped from 19 per cent to 17.7 per cent. This is the lowest since April 14 when the positivity rate was around 36 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh too is under a lockdown till May 17 to stem the spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has labelled the Covid variant spreading in India as a "variant of concern".