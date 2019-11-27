Decision On Cabinet Inclusion To Be Taken By Uddhav Thackeray: Ajit Pawar

After resigning on Tuesday, Ajit Pawar went to Sharad Pawar's home ''Silver Oak'' in Mumbai (File)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has not ruled out joining the upcoming Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government, a day after he resigned as BJP's Devendra Fadnavis's deputy. "The decision to induct me in the cabinet is to be taken by Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"I am not unhappy with anyone. I will accept any responsibility given by my party," said the NCP leader, who was given a warm welcome hug by his cousin Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, as he arrived at the Maharashtra Assembly to take oath as an MLA.

Ajit Pawar, 60, quit as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra yesterday, 80 hours after the controversial 7.50 am swearing in that was challenged in the Supreme Court by his party, the Shiv Sena and the Congress.

Both Devendra Fadnavis and Mr Pawar resigned after the Supreme Court ordered the BJP government to prove its majority in a floor test. The BJP, with 105 MLAs, had hoped to make the 145 majority mark with NCP MLAs but Ajit Pawar failed to pull in any. Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn in as Chief Minister on Thursday.

"I have nothing to say (right now), I will speak at the right time. I had said earlier also, I am in the NCP and I will remain in the NCP. There is no reason to create confusion," Ajit Pawar snapped at reporters.

After resigning, Ajit Pawar went to Sharad Pawar's home ''Silver Oak'' in Mumbai. "It is my right to meet my leader," he said, when asked what happened at the meeting.

