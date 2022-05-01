Maharashtra Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

Maharashtra Day 2022: The day is also known as Maharashtra Diwas or Maharashtra Din.

Every year, May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day. Also known as Maharashtra Diwas or Maharashtra Din, this is the day when thestate was formed after the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960. Special parades are held and other events are organised to mark the day.

