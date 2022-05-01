Maharashtra Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

Every year, May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day. Also known as Maharashtra Diwas or Maharashtra Din, this is the day when thestate was formed after the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960. Special parades are held and other events are organised to mark the day.
If you are looking forward to exchange Maharashtra Day greetings with your friends and family, here are a few messages you can send:
- Let us be proud of our culture and our Maharashtrian heritage. Happy Maharashtra Day.
- Maharashtra has always been a source of inspiration. The land has many success stories. I'm proud to call this state home. To all, a very happy Maharashtra Day.
- May this auspicious day lead us down the path of faith, freedom, peace, and harmony. A Happy Maharashtra Day.
- Let us join hands to embrace happiness, peace, harmony, and brotherhood. Jai Maharashtra.
- On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, I send my warmest greetings. We are proud to have been raised here and enjoy every aspect of our culture.
- Let us all take a minute to reflect on our state's rich past and golden heritage. We hope Maharashtra continues to keep making progress like this always. Happy Maharashtra Day.
- Warm greetings to the people of Maharashtra. May the state continue to develop and thrive in all areas.
- May we, as residents of Maharashtra, continue to our state's progress and development.
- Let us cherish and recognise the significance of our state. After all, as Maharashtra residents, we also contribute to the nation's progress and help India shine. Jai Maharashtra.
- We consider ourselves extremely fortunate to be a part of Maharashtra. This is the land where some of the most valiant Maratha warriors fought. We need to be proud of their existence. Happy Maharashtra Day.
- Let us celebrate Maharashtra Day by appreciating our state. Sending you and your family my heartfelt Maharashtra Day greetings.
- Let us all live happily together and appreciate the importance of our state. We need to make a promise that we will take Maharashtra to greater heights. Jai Maharashtra.