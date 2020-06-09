Maharashtra Crosses 90,000-Mark, Mumbai Has 51,100 Coronavirus Cases

Maharashtra, the country's biggest coronavirus hotspot, today logged more than 90,000 cases, with state capital Mumbai alone at 51,000 cases. While the total number in the state now stands at 90,787, 42,638 patients have been discharged. The number of deaths went up by 120 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,289, which is also the highest among states.

Last week, Maharashtra surpassed China's tally of around 84,000 cases as the country crossed the 2.5 lakh mark.

According to figures supplied by the Maharashtra government, 2,259 people tested positive over the last 24 hours, a quarter of the record 9,987 cases reported across the country. The total crossed 2.66 lakh cases as the country recorded more than 9,000 cases for the seventh consecutive day.

Financial capital Mumbai now has 51,100 cases, 1,760 patients are dead.

The spike comes days after Maharashtra took another cautious step towards easing the lockdown, allowing all government offices to function with 15 per cent employees last week. Private offices started functioning from yesterday with 10 per cent staff strength.

Self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians have also been allowed to start work, with all the mandatory social distancing and safety norms.

But in view of the ground reality, the state is yet to open religious places, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants, which have started functioning in other parts of the country.