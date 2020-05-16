Maharashtra Crosses 30,000-Mark, Over 18,500 Coronavirus Cases In Mumbai

Maharashtra has reported 1,606 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the total past the 30,000-mark, the state government data said, adding 67 people died because of the disease in a day. Mumbai's aggregate reached 18,555, with 884 positive cases being reported on Saturday.

Among those killed on Saturday, Mumbai, the worst-hit city in the country, reported 41 deaths. 696 people have died so far in the state capital.

26 of them were male and 15 female. 24 of the 41 patients had comorbidities, two were below the age of 40, 27 were above 60 while 12 were between the ages of 40 and 60.

Seven deaths were reported in Pune, seven in Thane city, five in Aurangabad city, three in Jalgaon, two in Mira-Bhayandar and one each in Nashik and Solapur.

524 coronavirus patients were discharged today in the state. Total 7,088 patients have been cured of the disease so far.

There are 22, 479 active cases in Maharashtra as of now.

In Mumbai, 238 patients were discharged from city hospitals during the day.