Sena Rebel Eknath Shinde Lands In Assam, Says 40 MLAs With Him: 10 Points

Speaking to reporters at the Guwahati airport, Eknath Shinde claimed he has support of around 40 MLAs and they will carry forward Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva. "We have not left Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena and will not leave it,' he said.

The move to shift Eknath Shinde and the other party MLAs to Guwahati came shortly after his telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray had asked Eknath Shinde to reconsider and return to the party. Mr Shinde had demanded that the Sena restore its alliance with the BJP and jointly rule the state, sources said.

Several BJP leaders also met Eknath Shinde at the Surat hotel as speculation is rife that the rebel Shiv Sena leader along with other MLAs might join the BJP.

Mr Shinde was sacked as party's Chief Whip on Tuesday afternoon, he retaliated by dropping Shiv Sena from his Twitter bio.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut has claimed the rebellion has been engineered by the BJP to bring down the state government -- a claim the BJP has denied. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, however, said that his party would "definitely consider" a proposal from Mr Shinde.

Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar said the crisis is "an internal matter of the Sena". Mr Pawar also said he remains fully committed to the three-party government. He also ruled out any tie-up with the opposition BJP.

The crisis in Maharashtra unfolded after suspected cross-voting in Monday's Legislative Council elections in which BJP won five of 10 seats, although its own numbers entitled the party to four seats.

There are 285 MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly, with the majority mark at 143. The Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs, the NCP 50 and the Congress, 44.The BJP claims it has 135 MLAs.