No-Trust Vote Tomorrow: Governor's Letter To Team Thackeray In 5 Points

The Governor has called a special session of the Maharashtra assembly at 11 am on Thursday for a no-trust vote, citing two letters from the Sena rebel camp led by minister Eknath Shinde that said the government has lost its majority. The session will be broadcast live, and the vote should be held by 5 pm, he said.

"You are trying to win over your MLAs and cadre by means which are not democratic. I am therefore confident that you and your Government has lost the trust of the House and the Government is in minority," Mr Koshyari wrote to the Chief Minister

"I am in receipt of a Resolution signed by 34 Members of Shiv Sena Legislature Party stating that there is enormous discontent within the Shiv Sena Cadre and the electorate on account of the alliance with NCP and INC. The Resolution clearly indicates that the majority members of Shiv Sena Legislature Party want to exit the alliance with NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) and INC (Congress)." he said.

"I am also in receipt of a letter dated 21.06.2022 addressed by Mr. Eknathrao Shinde to the Deputy Speaker stating that the purported appointment of one Mr. Ajay Choudhary [as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader] illegal having been made by 16 MLAs, without notice and without quorum and therefore, the same is inoperative," the Governor wrote.