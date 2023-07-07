Amid Power Tussle, D Fadnavis' Late-Night Meet With E Shinde: 10 Points

This came hours after the Shinde camp refuted the reports that its MLAs had been uncomfortable with Ajit Pawar's entry into Maharashtra's ruling coalition. The party said Eknath Shinde has no plans of stepping down as the Chief Minister.

"We are not resignation givers but takers. His leadership is to take everyone along and be patient. Yesterday, all the MLAs, MPs have reposed faith in Eknath Shinde... all this (reports of discontent) is being done to malign Eknath Shinde," said Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant.

Eknath Shinde also denied there were any differences within the party. "With our government now made up of three parties, the strength of our MLAs is more than 200. Our government is only getting stronger. We have the support of PM Modi and Amit Shah," said the Chief Minister.

Some Shiv Sena legislators had reportedly raised concerns after the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joined the state government. Ajit Pawar's remark that he "wants to be the Chief Minister" had also created a flutter in political circles.

Sharad Pawar formally expelled 12 rebels -- including his nephew and former top aide Praful Patel. The NCP national executive meet held by Sharad Pawar has drawn sharp response from the Ajit Pawar faction, which said it has "no legal sanctity".

Sharad Pawar also hit out at his nephew's age barb, saying, "I am still effective, whether I am 82 or 92," the 83-year-old NCP chief said in Delhi. When asked if he felt "cheated" by his nephew. "No, the party is supreme and I am bound by the decision of the party," he said.

The faction led by Ajit Pawar, who crossed over to the ruling coalition and took oath as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday, says it is the real NCP and has claimed the party name and symbol from the Election Commission.

So far, he appears to have the support of 32 MLAs. Sharad Pawar has the support of 14. But he needs 36 MLAs, a two-thirds majority of the party's 53 legislators, before the poll body considers his claim.

Sharad Pawar has written to the election body, objecting to his nephew's claim for the party symbol. Sources indicated that Pawar Senior will take legal advice and confer with party leaders about the way ahead.