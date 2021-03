Over 300 guests attended the wedding (Representational)

A couple was fined Rs 50,000 for violating COVID-19 rules during the wedding function of their son in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

Over 300 persons had attended the wedding and most of them were not wearing masks or observing social distancing, Tehsildar Uddhav Kadam told news agency PTI.

"The groom's parents were fined Rs 50,000," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)