Maharashtra Council Polls: 4 Of Ruling Allies, 5 BJP Leaders Win

Four candidates of Maharashtra's ruling alliance and five of the BJP got elected to the Legislative Council today amid cross-voting by Congress members. The result for one seat, for which two Congress candidates are now vying -- is yet to be declared. The contest for the 10th seat has become a prestige battle for the state's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi after the upset in the recently held Rajya Sabha election, where the Shiv Sena candidate was defeated.

In the results declared already, Shiv Sena candidates Sachin Ahir and Amshya Padvi won. So did Eknath Khadse and Ramraje Nimbalkar from Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party. BJP's Shrikant Bharti, Praveen Darekar, Uma Khapre and Ram Shinde won too.

The results of Congress candidates Chandrakant Handore and Bhai Jagtap are yet to come. The fate BJP's Prasad Lad remain unknown as well. Of the three, only two will be able to go to the Legislative Council.

Sources said 44 Congress MLAs are present in the assembly, but the results made it clear that only 41 MLAs have voted for the Congress in first preference. Three Congress MLAs have cross-voted. The results are yet to come.

Altogether, 11 candidates were in the race for 10 seats in the Legislative Council, with MVA allies Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress fielding two candidates each. The BJP nominated five candidates.

While nine candidates were assured of a victory, given the parties' strength in the state assembly, the main contest was between Congress's Mumbai President Bhai Jagtap and BJP's Prasad Lad.

Each candidate required the support of at least 26 MLAs to win, and the 29 MLAs of smaller parties or independents will play a crucial role in the elections.