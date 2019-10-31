Maharashtra Congress MLAs Meet In Mallikarjun Kharge's Presence: Report

Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge also attended the meeting, sources said (File Photo)

The Congress on Thursday held a meeting of its newly-elected MLAs in Maharashtra at the party office in Mumbai.

Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge also attended the meeting, sources said.

The legislators were felicitated at the meeting.

State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, senior leaders Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde were also present.

Congress MLAs are expected to elect legislature party leader in the next four-five days in the presence of central observers, sources said.

"The party president will announce the name in Delhi," the sources added.

The Congress, hit by desertions by some prominent leaders including Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil ahead of the October 21 Assembly elections, clinched 44 seats -- two more than its 2014 tally.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.