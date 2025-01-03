Medical Aspirant Studying In Kota Found Dead On Tracks, Suicide Not Ruled Out

A coaching centre student from Maharashtra was found dead on railway tracks near Rajasthan's Bundi. The police said he fell off a train and died.

They said it can't be said for certain at this stage of the investigation whether it was an accident or death by suicide.

The student, a resident of Maharashtra's Sangli, was 17 years old. The body has been handed over to the family.

The student was taking classes in the coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan to give the entrance test NEET for medical studies.

Before he left, he told others that he was going out with friends and left his mobile phone, sources said. He also said he was travelling to Sawai Madhopur, some 140 km from Kota.

The police are investigating the case.