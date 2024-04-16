"Will Finish Lawrence Bishnoi": Eknath Shinde After Meeting Salman Khan

Eknath Shinde met Salman Khan at the actor's home in Mumbai's Bandra today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met actor Salman Khan this afternoon days after shots were fired outside the actor's home in Mumbai's Bandra.

Security around the actor's home was tightened as the Chief Minister arrived.

"The government is with you, I have told Salman Khan. Both the accused have been arrested. They will be interrogated. We will get to the root of the case. Nobody will be spared. Nobody should targeted this way," Eknath Shinde told reporters outside the actor's home.

"No gang or gang war will be allowed. We won't allow this to happen. We will finish (Lawrence) Bishnoi," he added.

On Sunday at around 5 am, two men came on a bike and fired four rounds outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where the actor lives with his family.

The men, who were arrested today, had come with backpacks and wore caps, CCTV cameras installed in the area showed. They were seen firing toward the actor's home. One of the suspects donned a white t-shirt paired with a black jacket and denim pants, while the other was attired in a red t-shirt with denim pants.

The two, police sources said, are members of a gang led by notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in Tihar Jail for in cases of several high-profile murders, including that of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala and Rajput leader and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had spoken to the actor over the phone on the day of the incident. He had also spoken with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing the actor's security.

Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security has been elevated to Y-Plus over threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor is also authorised to carry a personal firearm and has an armoured vehicle for added protection.