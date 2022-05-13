Uddhav Thackeray To Address Rally Tomorrow Amid Loudspeaker Row

Uddhav Thackeray's rally is scheduled to be held at Bandra Kurla Complex. (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Uddhav Thackeray will hold a rally on Saturday, during which he is expected to hit back at parties like the BJP and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) that have been trying to corner him over Hindutva, Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeakers atop mosques.

The rally, scheduled to be held at Bandra Kurla Complex, which is a stone's throw away from his private residence 'Matoshree', will be attended by senior party leaders and legislators.

This will be the Sena chief's first rally since his spine surgery in November last year.

Earlier, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray have held rallies, with both leaders mounting strident attacks on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as well as on Sena's Hindutva credentials.

