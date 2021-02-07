Maharashtra Budget Likely To Have Shortfall Of Rs 1 Lakh Crore: Ajit Pawar

Centre is yet to release the dues of Rs 25,000 crore to Maharashtra for this year, Ajit Pawar said (File)

A "shortfall" of Rs 1 lakh crore is likely in the upcoming Budget for Maharashtra, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the Central government is yet to release the dues of Rs 25,000 crore to Maharashtra for this year under "one nation one tax" programme, but the situation is changing now and money is being sent every week.

He said such shortfall affects the future development works.

The Budget session of the state legislature is scheduled to begin on March 1.

"We have to give salaries and pensions to the tune of Rs 1.50 lakh crore every year out of the Rs 4.50 lakh crore annual budget, leaving us with Rs 3 lakh crore. In such scenario, a shortfall of Rs 1 lakh crore is likely in the coming Budget," Ajit Pawar, who holds the Finance portfolio, told reporters.

He said the allies in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government have decided against slashing of allocations for departments of police, health, food and civil supplies and Public Works Department (PWD).

Mr Pawar said the government didn't slash funds for development as well as district planning committee (DPC) funds.

"The Central government had stopped MP funds since the last two to three years, but we increased the legislator funds to Rs 3 crore and did not reduce the quantum, given that these funds play an important role for development of constituencies," he said.