BJP Using Article 370 Issue In Elections For Votes, Says Congress Leader

Anand Sharma says the BJP has "institutionalised" corruption via election bonds. (File)

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has slammed the ruling BJP for using nullification of Article 370 as a plank for the October 21 Maharashtra assembly polls, for which campaigning came to end today.

Mr Sharma said the erstwhile Congress governments had fought wars against Pakistan, but never tried to derive a political mileage by raising them during electoral campaigns.

"The BJP is using Article 370 in elections for votes. The Congress government had fought wars, but we never used them to derive a political mileage," he said.

Mr Sharma alleged that the BJP has "institutionalised" corruption via election bonds. "The BJP is using this fund to influence media and for political programmes," he said.

Attacking the BJP government over unemployment and economic slowdown, Mr Sharma said the Central and Maharashtra governments are hiding truth from the people on these fronts.

"There are no sings of financial growth and employment generation in the BJP governments. They are using (scrapping of) Article 370 to divert the attention of people form main topics," he alleged.

On the poll promises by BJP and Shiv Sena to offer cheap meals, if voted to power, he said the BJP government should first implement Food Security Act for poor people.

The main contest to win the 288-member Assembly lies between the BJP-led grand alliance comprising the Sena and smaller parties, and the Congress-NCP combine.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.