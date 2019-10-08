Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: 213 Candidates In Fray From 18 Seats In Thane

In the district, the maximum 20 contestants are in the fray from Kalyan East seat.

At least two rebels of the BJP are in the fray from Kalyan West and Mira-Bhayander seats in politically sensitive Thane district despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' appeal to dissenters to withdraw their nominations against official candidates for the October 21 Maharashtra assembly elections.

A total of 213 candidates are left in the contest for the total 18 seats in the district neighbouring Mumbai.

The BJP rebels who dug in their heels despite the CM's appeal are Narendra Pawar, the sitting MLA from Kalyan West who was denied ticket, and former Mira-Bhayandar Mayor Geeta Jain.

In Bhiwandi (Rural) sitting MLA Shantaram More of the Shiv Sena is trying another term.

In Shahapur segment, sitting MLA from NCP Mahadu Varora is contesting as the Shiv Sena nominee. Former Sena MLA Daulat Daroda is in the fray against the official candidate.

In Bhiwandi West and Bhiwandi East seats, incumbent MLAs Mahadeo Chougule of the BJP and Rupesh Mhatre of the Sena are seeking reelections.

In Kalyan West constituency, which is gone to the Sena as part of a seat-sharing pact with the BJP, Vishwanath Bhoir is squaring off against sitting BJP MLA turned rebel Narendra Pawar.

In Murbad and Ambernath seats, sitting MLAs Kisan Kathore (BJP) and Balaji Kinnkar (Sena), respectively, are seeking fresh terms.

In Ulhasnagar constituency, former BJP MLA Kumar Ailyani is pitted against incumbent Jyoti Kalani of the NCP. State minister Ravindra Chavan is contesting from Dombivali.

Prominent MLAs in the fray are: Narendra Mehtraof BJP from Mira Bhayandar, Pratap Sarnaik of Sena from Owla-Majiwada, guardian minister Eknath Shinde of Sena from Kopri-Panchpakadi, Sanjay Kelkar of BJP from Thane city, Jitendra Awhad of NCP from Mumbra-Kalwa.

In Airoli in Navi Mumbai, former minister Ganesh Naik is contesting on a BJP ticket.

After the last date of withdrawal of nominations on Monday it emerged that the total of 3239 candidates are in the fray from the 288 seats up for grabs in the state.

