Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar Among Early Voters In Mumbai

Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actor Akshay Kumar and Rajkummar Rao are among the early voters in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. The Bollywood celebrities stepped out of their homes early in the day to exercise their fundamental right to vote.

Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara cast their vote at a polling booth in Mumbai. The trio showed their inked fingers to the media.

“I have been an icon of the ECI (Election Commission of India) for quite some time now. The message I am giving is to turn up and vote. It is our responsibility. I hope people will take that effort and come and vote. I urge everyone to come and vote.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: After casting his vote, Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar says, "I have been an icon of the ECI (Election Commission of India) for quite some time now. The message I am giving is to vote. It is our responsibility. I urge everyone to come out and vote."… pic.twitter.com/5FPTjA4SSx — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Actor Akshay Kumar showed his inked finger after casting his vote for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

While speaking to the media, Akshay Kumar made a clarion call to vote. Lauding the arrangements made at the polling booth, Mr Kumar said, "The arrangements for senior citizens are great. Cleanliness has been maintained. I want everyone to come out and cast their votes."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar shows his inked finger after casting his vote for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024



He says "The arrangements here are very good as I can see that arrangements for senior citizens are very good and cleanliness has been maintained. I want… pic.twitter.com/QXpmDuBKJ7 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Rajkummar Rao cast his vote at a polling booth in Gyan Kendra Secondary School, Mumbai. He urged citizens to do the “important” task – vote.

“It is our right in a democracy, so it's important that we step outside and vote. I have performed my duty. It is your turn now. Please vote,” actor Rajkummar Rao said, while speaking to news agency Press Trust of India.

Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt appealed to her fans to make their votes count. She wrote, “Go vote Mumbai. Go vote Bandra. Your vote matters.”

Film directors Kabir Khan and Zoya Akhtar, actor Ali Fazal, and filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar too came out early to cast votes and fulfill their duty.

Voting for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies.

A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents.