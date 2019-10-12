Maharashtra Elections 2019: In Shiv Sena Poll Manifesto, Aid For Farmers, Promise For Meal At Rs 10

Maharashtra Elections: Shiv Sena leaders release poll manifesto.

Ten days before the Maharashtra elections, BJP ally Shiv Sena released a separate poll manifesto this morning, promising an aid of Rs 10,000 for the poor farmers, a nutritious meal at Rs 10 at 10,000 eateries that will be set up across Maharashtra, reduction in power tarriffs and reservation for locals in jobs.

"One thousand ''Bhojnalayas'' (eateries) would be set up across Maharashtra, which will provide a nutritious meal at Rs 10. These centralised kitchens in every district will be managed and operated by women," said party leader Aaditya Thackeray, while addressing a press conference with his father and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray, who contests from Worli constituency, is the first of his family to ever fight polls. Releasing the poll manifesto today, he also announced aid for farmers and students.

"For the village students who face immense trouble in reaching schools and colleges, special bus services would be started in villages," he said.

"We will also give Rs 10,000 per year to the needy farmers and ensure that individuals are covered under the crop insurance scheme contrary to the present system where a farmer gets benefit only when the crop of the whole village is damaged," the 29-year-old leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Each promise has been "carefully weighed, estimated financially and worked out to ensure it will run successfully", he said in a series of tweets after the manifesto release.

The BJP is contesting state elections in Maharashtra in alliance with Shiv Sena and RPI while Congress is fighting in alliance with Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine will "give justice" to people of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said today. "We have sincerely dedicated this promise to the people of Maharashtra. It is my promise that both the Shiv Sena and the BJP will run the government successfully in a very good way and give justice to the people of Maharashtra," he said.

On the two parties differing on issues such as cutting of trees in Mumbai's Aarey, party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi told NDTV: "Our party will continue to seek justice on issues we feel strongly about. I believe the two parties can reach a common ground after discussion".

Last week, Congress-NCP alliance released their manifesto promising reduced penalty under Motor Vehicles Act (MVA), immediate farm loan waiver, and zero-interest loan for higher education among others.

Assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra on October 21 and results will be announced on October 24.



