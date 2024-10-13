'Let Ruling Alliance Announce First': Uddhav Thackeray On Chief Minister Face

Let Mahayuti announce their Chief Minister face first, said Uddhav Thackeray. (FILE)

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Sunday came lashing out at the Maharashtra government over law and order situation, "corruption" and non-fulfilment of promises.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said that the MVA will announce their chief ministerial face after Mahayuti

Notably, Mahayuti is the alliance of BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction). MVA on the other hand, is the alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT (Uddhav Thackeray's faction) and NCP-SP (Sharad Pawar's faction).

Addressing a joint press conference, Uddhav Thackeray said, "BJP's condition is so bad, that they are forced to contest under the leadership of thieves and traitors...Let Mahayuti announce their Chief Minister face first then we will let you all know who is our Chief Minister face. Being in government, Mahayuti should announce their Chief Minister face first."

He also attacked the Maharashtra government over the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui and said suspicions are raised on every action of the Shinde government.

"Whether it is the arrest of the accused in Baba Siddique's murder or encounter of Akshay Shinde (rape accused). Suspicions are being raised on every act of this govt and this is not a good thing. We are not sure who are these arrested accused. They (the Maharashtra government) are keeping tabs on our movements but are not watching the criminals," the former Chief Minister said.

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Nana Patole also agreed with Uddhav Thackeray's statement regarding MVA's Chief Minister face.

"Whatever Uddhav Thackeray said about Chief Minister's face was quite clear and that is it," he said.

He also attacked the Maharashtra government over the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme.

"Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme was cheating, there is no clarity of budgeting and financial provision for the scheme. If they can make clear and separate provisions for financial support for this scheme we won't oppose it," Mr Pawar stated.

The MVA leaders also released a booklet titled 'Gaddarancha Panchnama' attacking the Mahrashtra government accusing it of "betraying" the dharma of Maharashtra.

"We have a booklet of the same panchnama all the details are in this panchnama. We are showing a video of the same booklet," Sharad Pawar said.

Nana Patole also attacked the Mahayuti alliance over Baba Siddiqui's killing and said no one is safe under this government.

"Yesterday's incident proves that no one is safe in this state. Children, women and even leaders are not safe. The government is only busy in doing politics," Patole said.

"Police DG Rashmi Shukla is on his post unconstitutionally. We have also complained against this to the Election Commission," he added.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra are expected to be held later this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)