Maharashtra Polls: Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi Meet For Seat-Sharing Talks

Sharad Pawar met Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi today for Congress-NCP talks (File Photo)

Nationalist Congress Party or NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi today and is learnt to have discussed the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party have already decided to contest the polls together under coalition.

Sources told news agency Press Trust of India that Sharad Pawar is said to have given a final shape to the broad seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, slated to held in October, but detailed discussions will continue for the next few days before a final seat-sharing tie-up plan is announced.

Over the past few weeks, state leaders of the two parties have met several times to discuss the matter.



