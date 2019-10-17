Maharashtra Election 2019: NCP's Dhananjay Munde Confident Of Maharashtra Poll Win Against Cousin Pankaja

Pankaja Munde had defeated Dhananjay Munde by a margin of 25,000 votes in 2014

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde on Thursday expressed confidence that he would win the Parli Assembly seat notwithstanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's campaign for his key opponent and cousin Pankaja Munde.

PM Modi addressed an election rally at Parli in Beed district of Maharashtra on Thursday.

"After Shah, the prime minister also campaigned against me. The people will still back me despite such big forces uniting to end my political career," Dhananjay Munde said in a statement.

In a tweet posted in Hindi, he said, "Jitna bada sangharsh hoga, jeet utanihi shandar hogi (The bigger the battle, more glorious will be the victory)."

Pankaja Munde, a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led state Cabinet, had defeated Dhananjay Munde , who is the Leader of the Opposition in state Legislative Council, by a margin of 25,000 votes in the 2014 polls from Parli seat.

