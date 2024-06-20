The Controversy Around Aamir Khan's Son's Debut Film, Decision Likely Today

The Gujarat High Court is likely to watch the 'Maharaj' movie and pass an order today.

The fate of Netflix film 'Maharaj', set to mark the debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid, hangs in balance with a Vaishnavite sect alleging that it misrepresents their religious beliefs. The Gujarat High Court had temporarily halted it a day before its June 14 release after members of Pustimargi sect expressed concerns. A single-judge bench of Justice Sangeeta Vishen is likely to watch the movie and pass an order today.

'Maharaj', directed by Siddarth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, is based on the 1862 Maharaj libel case, which is among the few legal battles that have had a profound impact in India's history.

Maharaj Libel Case of 1862

The Maharaj libel case saw a fearless journalist and social reformer take on the powerful Vallabhacharya sect. Revered spiritual leader Jadunathji Maharaj had filed the case after Mulji claimed in an article in his Gujarati weekly "Satya Prakash" that the godman used to exploit his women devotees under the garb of religious practices.

The legal challenge sparked a sensational trial that captivated the nation, but ended in disappointment for the religious leader. The case was dismissed by British judges, underscoring the importance of press freedom and led to increased scrutiny of religious figures in India.

This marked a big victory for journalist Mulji and exposed the wrongdoings in Vallabhacharya sect. He also earned the moniker of "Indian Luther", after Martin Luther King, for challenging corruption in religious practices.

The Controversy over 'Maharaj'

The Netflix film is based on the Maharaj libel case, in which actor Jaideep Ahlawat plays the role of Jadunathji Maharaj. It sparked online outrage ahead of its release with the hashtags "Ban Netflix" and "Ban Maharaj" trending on social media. A section of users claimed the period drama could hurt their religious sentiments and called for a ban.

Members of the Vaishnavite Pustimargi sect, the devotees of Lord Krishna, objected to the film's narrative in the court. They argued that the film might distort the religious practices they follow and incite tensions.

Last Thursday, the court put the release of 'Maharaj' on hold. Following suggestions from Netflix and YRF, the court is likely to watch the movie today before passing an order.