Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi's Head Seer Breaks Tradition To Visit Ram Temple

Mahant Prem Das became the first head seer of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi to step outside the revered temple's premises in over 300 years as he led a procession to the Ram temple on Akshaya Tritiya festival.

Das visited the newly consecrated Ram Temple in a grand 'Shahi Juloos' (royal procession) in a historic and emotional departure from a centuries-old religious tradition that forbade the head priest from ever leaving the 52-bigha premises of Hanuman Garhi during his lifetime.

Thousands of Naga Sadhus, devotees and disciples joined the procession, which featured elephants, horses, camels and musical performances by local troupes. The spiritual journey began at the banks of the Saryu River, where Mahant Prem Das and others performed a ritual bath, before proceeding to offer prayers at the Ram Temple.

"This tradition has been followed for 288 years, since 1737," said Mahant Sanjay Das, a senior seer of Hanuman Garhi.

"The Mahant's role is to devote himself entirely to Lord Hanuman. Once he is anointed to the seat, he lives and dies within the temple premises. His body can only leave after death." Mahant Ramkumar Das, chief of the Nirvani Akhara, told PTI that due to the presiding seer's deep desire to visit the Ram Temple, he was granted this "once-in-a-lifetime permission".

According to the constitution of Hanuman Garhi, formalised in 1925, these traditions were recognised and enforced by the Naga Sadhus.

"Even in civil matters, the courts have respected this tradition," said Sanjay Das.

"If needed, a representative of the Akhara appears in court. In fact, in the 1980s, the court itself held sessions inside Hanuman Garhi to record statements from the Mahant," he said.

However, the recent decision was not taken lightly. It came only after the 'Panch' (governing members) of the Nirvani Akhara -- the esteemed religious body that oversees HanumanGarhi -- unanimously permitted the Mahant's wish to visit Ram Lalla's temple.

The procession carried the Akhara's 'Nishaan' (insignia) with immense reverence and symbolism. Alongside the Mahant were large groups of temple disciples, local shopkeepers and worshippers who saw the event as a powerful expression of religious unity and devotion.