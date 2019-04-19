Grand Alliance Wants To Oust PM For Crackdown On Corruption: Raghubar Das

Raghubar Das claimed since PM Modi knows about poverty, his battle against corruption is uncompromising.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has said the grand alliance of opposition parties wants to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power as the PM has never compromised on corruption.

Campaigning for Union minister of State for Tribal Affairs and sitting MP Sudarshan Bhagat in Lohardaga (ST) Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand's Gumla on Thursday, Mr Das said since the prime minister knows about poverty, his battle against corruption is uncompromising.

Referring to the Congress, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the "Mahagathbandhan" partners, the chief minister asked, "How can Rahul Gandhi (Congress president) and Hemant Soren (JMM working president) know about poverty as they are born with silver spoons in their mouth?"

"They talk about tribals, but back out when steps are taken in the interest of the indigenous people," Mr Das claimed.

"These (allies) are the same people who looted sand, gave it to a Mumbai-based contractor, indulged in coal scam and fodder scam," the BJP leader alleged.

Calling upon the people to vote for Sudarshan Bhagat who is seeking a third term, the chief minister said, just as the people had rejected dynastic politics in 2014, "such a result should be repeated this time too."

"Dynastic politics is the most dangerous thing for a democracy," he said.

At a road show at Pesrar in Lohardaga district in Jharkhand, earlier in the day, Mr Das praised the police for weeding out extremism from Pesrar.

The union minister is facing Congress MLA Sukhdeo Bhagat from the Lohardaga constituency, which will go to polls on April 29.

Lok Sabha elections for 14 constituencies in Jharkhand will be held in four phases from April 29.

