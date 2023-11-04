'Didn't Even Spare Mahadev': PM Modi Attacks Congress Amid Betting App Row

A day after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's name came up in a probe linked to the Mahadev betting app, the BJP trained their guns on the Congress accusing the party of using 'illegal money' to fund their campaign for the upcoming state assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the party hasn't even spared 'Mahadev', which is one of the names of Lord Shiva.

"Congress party's Chhattisgarh government is leaving no opportunity to loot you. They did not leave even the name of Mahadev," PM Modi said addressing a rally at Durg.

Bhupesh Baghel came under the radar of the probe agency Enforcement Directorate after one of the couriers arrested with Rs 5 crore said he was supposed to give the money to a politician named 'Baghel'. He also alleged that promoters of the Mahadev betting app had already paid Mr Baghel Rs 508 crore.

The probe agency has said that the probe is still on and they haven't independently verified the allegations yet.

PM Modi said that action will be taken against all the accused after BJP forms the government in the state. "Action will indeed be taken against those who looted Chhattisgarh. Account for every penny will be taken from them. I assure you once again, after the BJP government is formed in the state, such scams will be strictly investigated and those who looted you will be sent to jail," he said.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also attacked Congress today saying that the party was using "hawala" money to fund their campaign in the state, which votes on November 7 and 17.

Hawala is an informal way of transferring money with any physical cash moving around and works on an honour system. Mahadev app would do large-scale hawala operations to siphon off the proceeds of betting to offshore accounts.

Mr Baghel though has denied the allegations against him and accused the ED of making a "malicious attempt" to tarnish his image ahead of the elections. He also accused PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of taking the help of central investigation agencies after "failing" to take on the ruling Congress in the state.

"This means that the BJP is afraid and wants to tarnish my image by accusing me. The (BJP) used to blame Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ajit Pawar. They even make the investigation happen. But when they join your party, they get washed with 'Modi Washing Powder' and they get cleaned," Mr Baghel said.

The Congress has also backed its Chief Minister and said the people will give a befitting reply in the elections.