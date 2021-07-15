Maha Vikas Aghadi Allies Won't Let Government Fall: Maharashtra BJP Chief

Chandrakant Patil, a former state minister, said all the three parties have experience of governance.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies will fight among themselves but they will not let the three-party government fall.

The MVA, a disparate coalition consisting of the Shiv Sena and its one-time opponents, the NCP and the Congress, came to power in November 2019.

Mr Patil, a former state minister, said all the three parties have experience of governance.

Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, the BJP leader said, "They know how to run a government as they have an extensive experience of governance. They will fight with each other but will not let the government fall."

In the past, the opposition BJP has raised questions over the stability of the Shiv Sena-led government with leaders like Devendra Fadnavis saying the coalition will collapse under the weight of its internal contradictions.

However, MVA allies have repeatedly asserted that the Uddhav Thackeray government is stable and will complete its full five-year term (which ends in 2024).