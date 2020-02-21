Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People On Maha Shivaratri

Maha Shivaratri also called the "the great night of Shiva" is celebrated before the spring season.

On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people and prayed that Lord Shiva blesses everyone in the country with peace, prosperity and good fortune.

"Good wishes to all on Mahashivratri. With the blessings of "Baba Bholenath" may there be happiness, peace, prosperity and good luck in the life of the country's citizens. Om Namah Shivay!," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

आप सभी को महाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। बाबा भोलेनाथ के आशीर्वाद से सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख, शांति, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य आए। ऊँ नम: शिवाय! - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2020

Maha Shivaratri is an important festival for devotees of Lord Shiva. The day marks remembrance of "overcoming darkness and ignorance". The festival of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, is celebrated across India to worship Lord Shiva - the "destroyer of evil".

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended wishes to countrymen on Maha Shivaratri today.

"Greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens on Mahashivaratri. May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's life," President Kovind tweeted.

Greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens on Mahashivaratri. May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's life. - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 21, 2020

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in his wishes sought wisdom and courage for everyone.

"On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, I wish the devout community around the world. On this occasion, when we illuminate our homes, we pray to Lord Shiva to bless us with wisdom and courage to overcome the flaws within," Mr Naidu tweeted.

On the auspicious occasion of #Mahashivaratri I convey my greetings to devotees all over the world.

As we light up our homes and temples on this auspicious night, let us pray to Lord Shiva to bestow upon us the wisdom and courage to fight many evils within ourselves and outside. - Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 21, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri," Mr Gandhi tweeted and also attached a picture of revered Mount Kailash with it.

Maha Shivaratri is also called the "the great night of Shiva" and is celebrated before the spring season. After performing morning rituals devotees observe full-day fast and visit Lord Shiva temples to pray and pay respect.

According to a legend, Maha Shivaratri was the day when Shiva drank poisonous negativity to protect the world. Another legend states that the day marks the anniversary of the cosmic dance performed by Lord Shiva.

And some people believe that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married on this day.