Palghar's Famed Wada Kolam Rice Gets Geographical Indication Tag

Wada Kolam has received Geographical Indication tag. (Representational)

A variety of rice widely grown in Wada in Palghar district in Maharashtra has been given a 'Geographical Indication' tag, which will give it a unique identity as well as wider markets, a senior state agriculture official said on Sunday.

Divisional Agriculture Joint Director Ankush Mane told PTI that Wada Kolam rice got the 'Geographical Indication' tag in a meeting held in Mumbai on September 29.

Wada Kolam, also known as Zini or Jhini rice, is a traditional variety grown in Wada tehsil of Palghar, with the grain being off white in colour.

It commands a price of Rs 60-70 per kilogram in domestic markets and has a sizable demand overseas as well, officials said.

Anil Patil, a third-generation Wada Kolam farmer, said some 2,500 people are engaged in cultivating this variety in 180 villages in Wada taluka.