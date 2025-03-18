"Maha Kumbh Will Inspire New Achievements": PM Modi In Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised the unity of citizens for making Maha Kumbh, the grand month-long gathering of Hindu pilgrims, a successful event. At least 66 crore devotees - almost 10 times the population of France - attended the mega congregation that ended last month in Prayagraj.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget session, the Prime Minister thanked the people of India, especially Uttar Pradesh, and Prayagraj, the city where the Maha Kumbh was organised.

"I bow to the countrymen whose efforts led to the successful organisation of the Maha Kumbh. The success of the Maha Kumbh is a result of countless contributions. I thank the people of India, Uttar Pradesh, and Prayagraj," said PM Modi.

He said the Maha Kumbh offered an experience of "unity in diversity", which is a specialty of the country. "In the Maha Kumbh, all differences faded away. This is India's great strength, showing that the spirit of unity is deeply rooted within us," said the Prime Minister.

He said the Maha Kumbh was led by the people, driven by their resolve and inspired by their unwavering devotion.

"The entire world saw India's grandeur in the form of Maha Kumbh. We witnessed a national awakening in the Maha Kumbh, which would inspire new achievements. This also gave a befitting reply to those who doubt our strength," the PM added.

PM Modi said the strength of India's unity is such that it shatters all attempts to disturb it. "India's new generation connected with Maha Kumbh, it is embracing traditions and faith with pride. Prayagraj Maha Kumbh reflects the spirit of rising India," he added.

In his speech, PM Modi also shared that he immersed sacred water from Sangam at the Ganga Talao in Mauritius.

The Congress, meanwhile, criticized the Prime Minister for not mentioning the stampede deaths during Maha Kumbh in his speech. At least 30 people died in a stampede at the fair venue in Prayagraj while another 18 stampede deaths were reported due to a Kumbh-bound rush at a railway station in Delhi.

The Maha Kumbh was held between January 13 and February 26, during which at least 40 crore devotees and Naga seers from across the country took a dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the sacred rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.