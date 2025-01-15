Advertisement
Maha Kumbh Pilgrim Burnt To Death As Bus Goes Up In Flames In Vrindavan

Read Time: 1 min
Maha Kumbh Pilgrim Burnt To Death As Bus Goes Up In Flames In Vrindavan

An elderly pilgrim was burnt to death while 49 others had a narrow escape when their bus caught fire in Vrindravan while returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The victim was identified as Sheelam Drupath, 60, a resident of Palsi village in Nirmal district.

The survivors had gone to visit a temple when the bus went up in flames.

On information, fire engines arrived at the spot and doused the flames, but it was too late. Drupath was found burnt.

