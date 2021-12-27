Maharashtra Government Firm On Holding Assembly Speaker Election Tomorrow

The Maharashtra government is working on holding the Assembly speaker's election on Tuesday.

The Maharashtra government is working on holding the Assembly speaker's election on Tuesday, the last day of the ongoing Winter Session, sources said on Monday.

The development comes amid reports that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has not accepted the state government's plea for holding the speaker's election during the Winter Session of the state legislature.

However, the state government and the Raj Bhavan refused to confirm it.

A delegation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government met Mr Koshyari on Sunday and handed him a letter written by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking the governor's approval for holding an election for the post of Assembly Speaker during the winter session of the state legislature.

Later, state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, who was part of the delegation, had said the governor sought details of the amendments to the legislative rules about holding the election through voice vote instead of ballot.

Mr Thorat had also informed that Mr Koshyari said he will discuss and seek more information from legal experts and convey his decision by Monday.

Sources on Monday said "a letter has been sent to the chief minister in a sealed envelope this morning".

Asked about contents of the letter, a senior state minister on condition of anonymity said the state cabinet is meeting later in the day and "we are working to find a solution".

"The speaker's election will be held tomorrow," he added.

State minister Eknath Shinde, who was part of the delegation that met Mr Koshyari on Sunday, had said the change in procedure of holding the speaker's election was done as per the rules.

The Assembly speaker's post has been lying vacant since February this year, after Nana Patole resigned to take charge as the state Congress chief.

The winter session of the state legislature began on December 22 and will end on December 28.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)