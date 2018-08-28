Magnitude 5 Earthquake Hits West Bengal, Tremors Felt In Odisha

The earthquake took place at 6.33 pm at a depth of 10 km. (Representational)

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit West Bengal's Hooghly district this evening. Tremors were also felt in six districts of West Bengal including Kolkata and several parts of Odisha.

The earthquake took place at 6.33 pm at a depth of 10 km.

There are no reports of loss of life or injury. Some houses in the districts have reportedly developed cracks. Residents of Bhawanipur in South Kolkata were seen rushing out of their houses when the tremors struck.

Among the other districts in Bengal that were shaken up are East and West Midnapore, Jhargram and Purulia. Regional Met Department Director G K Das said it was an earthquake of moderate intensity

In Odisha, the tremors were felt in northern districts of the state like Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Anandpur in Keonjhar and few other places.

However, reports said even parts of south western Jharkhand were affected.