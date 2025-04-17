'Take Hate Speech Seriously': Court Orders Case Against Tamil Nadu Minister

The Madras High Court today ordered the police to file a case against Tamil Nadu minister A Ponmudy for allegedly making derogatory and hate speeches against women and religious denominations.

"The law is for everyone. When the government takes hate speeches of others seriously, hate speeches by ministers too should be taken seriously," Justice Anand Venkatesh said, and ordered the police to file a first information report (FIR) against the state Forest Minister.

Mr Ponmudy created a controversy recently with his Shaivism-Vaishnavism remarks made in the context of a sex worker at a public meeting, drawing widespread criticism, including from his own party MP Kanimozhi.

DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin removed him from the party's deputy general secretary post, although Mr Ponmudy later apologised for his "inappropriate remarks."

The Madras High Court, which took up the matter on its own, posted the matter to April 23 for further hearing.

The court's order to file a police case also comes amid protests by women workers of the opposition party AIADMK.

AIADMK women's wing leader Gayathri Raghuram said Mr Ponmudy has been repeatedly saying things like these and demanded his removal from the ministerial post.

"... His apology is also habitual. This runs in DMK's DNA. We have seen how they treated Amma when she became chief minister. They removed him from the position, but it is an eyewash. They have not taken any action. He has to be removed from the ministerial post," Ms Raghuram said, referring to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, whose supporters called her "Amma".

Mr Ponmudy in his apology on Saturday last accepted he used "inappropriate words".

"I sincerely apologise for the inappropriate words I used while speaking at an event organised by the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam. I immediately felt deep regret for the inappropriate remarks I had made. As someone who has been in public life for a long time, I am deeply sorry for this lapse in judgment," Mr Ponmudy said.

"I regret that my speech caused hurt to many and created an embarrassing situation for them. I once again offer my heartfelt apologies to everyone who was hurt by my words," he added.