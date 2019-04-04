Prohibit Download Of Tik Tok App, Madras High Court Tells Centre

The court order directs media from telecasting videos made using the Tik Tok app

An interim order by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the centre to prohibit downloading of the China-based Tik Tok mobile app.

The order also directs media from telecasting videos made using the app.

The judges Justice N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar have also directed the central government to respond before the 16th if it would enact like US's "Children's Online Privacy Protection Act" to prevent children becoming online victims.

The petition was filed by a Madurai based senior lawyer cum social activist MuthuKumar. Citing pornography, cultural degradation, child abuse, suicides, he had sought a direction to ban TikTok.

The order also observed pranks made using the app could violate privacy.

A few months ago AIADMK MLA Thamimun Ansari had demanded ban on Tik Tok on the floor of the house citing what he called cultural degradation. The state IT Minister Manikanandan had said he would take it up with the centre.

Tik Tok, which was launched in 2019, is a social video app owned by China's Beijing ByteDance Co. It reached the one billion download mark in February. It is a popular app worldwide and was the fourth most downloaded non-game app in 2018.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.