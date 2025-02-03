Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Man Demands Half Of Father's Body In Fight With Brother Over Last Rites

The official said the elder son was inebriated, started insisting that the body be cut in half and divided between the brothers.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Man Demands Half Of Father's Body In Fight With Brother Over Last Rites
The police reached the spot and managed to convince the elder son, who left the scene.
Tikamgarh:

In a bizarre incident, a man demanded half of his father's dead body following a dispute with his brother over the last rites in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, prompting the police to intervene, an official said on Monday.

The ruckus occurred on Sunday at Lidhorataal village, around 45 km from the district headquarters, he said.

Following a dispute between the brothers, villagers alerted the police, said Arvind Singh Dangi, the in-charge of Jatara police station.

The official said Dhyani Singh Ghosh (84), who lived with his younger son Deshraj, died of a prolonged illness on Sunday, and his elder son Kishan, who lived outside the village, arrived there after being informed about the death.

He said Kishan created a ruckus saying he would perform his father's last rites, while the younger son claimed it was the deceased man's wish that he carry out the cremation.

The official said Kishan, who was inebriated, started insisting that the body be cut in half and divided between the brothers.

He said the police reached the spot and managed to convince Kishan, who left the scene, and the younger son carried out the cremation. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Man Demands Half Of Father's Body
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.