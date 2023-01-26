Madhya Pradesh Workiing On New Liquor Policy To 'Discourage Drinking'

A new excise policy is being drafted to discourage drinking, said Shivraj Chouhan.(FILE)

The Madhya Pradesh government is working on a new excise policy aimed at discouraging liquor consumption in the state, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, appealing to the people to work towards protecting the environment.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function at the Garrison Ground in Jabalpur on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. He also greeted people for Basant Panchami, which is being celebrated today.

“A new excise policy is being drafted to discourage drinking. Work for a nasha mukt (drug-free) society. Plant a sapling on your birthday, marriage anniversary or in memory of mother or any other occasion. I plant saplings daily,” he said.

Mr Chouhan announced that the state's second global skill park will come up in Jabalpur – MP's first global park is in Bhopal.

He said a new industrial city will also be set up in Jabalpur for which 332 hectares of land has been identified near National Highway-30. Industrial units apart, the facility will also have a logistic hub, commercial and residential plots, hotels and hospitals.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is working to make Madhya Pradesh “Atmanirbhar” on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's AatmaNirbhar Bharat vision of making India a self-reliant nation. He sought cooperation from all sections of society to make the state Atmanirbhar.

Mr Chouhan also urged the citizens to take a pledge for the prosperity and development of Madhya Pradesh.

