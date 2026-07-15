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US Army Says Completed 90-Minute Wave Of Strikes On Iran

The US military said it had completed its latest wave of strikes against Iranian targets on Wednesday that "further degraded Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."

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US Army Says Completed 90-Minute Wave Of Strikes On Iran
  • US military completed strikes on Iranian targets on Wednesday
  • Strikes aimed to degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping
  • CENTCOM launched precision munitions against coastal defense systems
How do these strikes affect global oil shipping?

The US military said it had completed its latest wave of strikes against Iranian targets on Wednesday that "further degraded Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X that it "launched precision munitions against coastal defence systems and cruise missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island during the 90-minute wave."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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