Woman Holds Blood Bag For Transfusion As Daughter Sits On Hospital Floor

The 15-year-old was made to sit on the floor for the blood transfusion.

A woman stands with a blood bag in her hand, its cord attached to her daughter's arm, who was seen sitting on the ground, in a scene of sheer medical apathy from Madhya Pradesh. The 15-year-old was made to sit on the floor for the blood transfusion as the hospital in the Satna district didn't have any vacant beds.

Santoshi Kewat, accompanied by her mother, visited Maihar Civil Hospital as her hemoglobin level was low. But, they were in for a shock after being told that there were no vacant beds by the hospital staff, who then made the girl to sit on the ground for the process,

Authorities took note of the incident and took action against those responsible after the photo depicting the medical negligence went viral.

Collector Anurag Verma instructed chief medical and health officer Dr Ashok Awadhiya to reach the spot and investigate. After the investigation, instructions were given to stop one increment of Dr Pradeep Nigam, the in-charge of Maihar Hospital, and two increments of staff nurse Anju Singh with immediate effect.